Summer Solstice starts to shine

Erik Davis named king of festival and parade

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTO

Erik Davis, TV Santa Barbara’s executive director, has been named king of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

By DAVE MASON AND LIAM HIBBERT

THE NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara’s popular Summer Solstice Celebration starts this afternoon at Alameda Park.

And a big part of the event — the festival’s annual parade of creative floats — will start at noon Saturday on Santa Barbara Street.

The festival and its parade have a king — Erik Davis, TV Santa Barbara’s executive director.

King Davis will ride in a custom throne in the parade, which is the festival’s 49th edition. The wider celebration will take place Friday through SUnday at the park, and the theme is “roots.”

“It is a great honor to be selected as the official King of Summer Solstice,” Mr. Davis said. “I can’t wait to participate in the parade and share in the joy that is this wonderful community festival!”

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

A Summer Solstice Celebration workshop takes place Thursday in anticipation of the festival and parade.

The parade will begin at Ortega and Santa Barbara streets, then proceed to the festival at Alameda Park.

Today, the Summer Solstice Festival kicks off from 4 to 9 p.m. at the park. Saturday’s hours at the park are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday’s hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Today’s performers on the Main Stage are David Segall (presenting music composed by icons such as Bob Marley and Paul Simon) at 4 p.m.; Grooveshine (funk, reggae, hip hop and world rhythms) at 4:50 p.m.: Budunkafunk (funk and soul) at 5:40 p.m.; Something This Way Magic (known for its harmonically dense compositions and theatrics) at 6:40; and headliner Rey Fresco (reggae vibe with a Latin flare) at 8 p.m.

Performing Saturday on the Main Stage are Love Lightning (folk rock) at noon; Pocket Fox (electric folk band blending blues, rock, bluegrass and jazz)at 1 p.m.; Will Breman (“Voice” contestant) and Band at 2 p.m.; Area 51 at 3:20 p.m.; Mashugana (indie jazz rock) at 4:40 p.m.; Down Mountain Lights (rock, soul and blues) at 6 p.m.; and Petty Set Go at 7:20 p.m.

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

A sign points to the workshop, where work is being done in preparation of the popular festival.

Sunday’s performers on the Main Stage are Onepeople at 1:30 p.m.; Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes at 2:40 p.m.; Morie and the Heavy Hitters at 3:50 p.m.; and Cornerstone (high-energy reggae) at 5:05 p.m.

In addition to the music, there will be a children’s festival, a DJ area for dancing, a drum circle, food booths, a wine and beer garden, and arts and crafts vendors.

TV Santa Barbara will have a Video Story Booth from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Alameda Park.

On Sunday, the festival will feature its children’s parade.

The main Summer Solstice Parade began in 1974 and has grown into the largest event in Santa Barbara County, with crowds of over 100,000 spectators, according to the festival organizers. The festival originally was at the Sunken Gardens at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse but outgrew that space and moved to Alameda Park.

email: dmason@newspress.com