Summer Solstice to go virtual

COURTESY PHOTOS

Wanda Venturelli has been named the winner of the Summer Solstice T-shirt and poster design contest.

Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration announced that this year’s event will be virtual.

The 47th annual celebration, with the theme “Bloom,” will be a virtual State Street parade filled with light, color, music, dance and motion. The host will be Riccardo Morrison, master of ceremonies and artistic director.

The celebration is opening a workshop to groups of 10 or less to be filmed in front of a green screen to be put on State Street post-production for the virtual parade.

Filming is by appointment only, and times can be scheduled during the following hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10; 3 to 7 p.m. May 11; 3 to 7 p.m. May 12; noon to 4 p.m. May 15; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17; 3 to 7 p.m. May 20; and 3 to 7 p.m. May 21. The appointments will take place at the Community Arts Workshop, at 631 Garden St.

Ms. Venturelli, a local artist, will have her artwork “Rain of Flowers” featured for the annual event.

Groups of 10 or more can schedule to be filmed at Alameda Park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 22. Appointments will be made in 30-minute increments. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.solsticeparade.com/2021-parade-participation.

In addition to the State Street parade, the celebration will include a virtual home grown parade, where residents can dress up their house or business in support of community celebration. There will also be an inflatable art garden with works from longtime Solstice artist Pali X-Mano.

The Summer Solstice Celebration Virtual Community Parade (or long form video parade) will be released on the Solstice YouTube Channel and TVSB around June 27. It will include the virtual State Street parade as well as all community video/photo submissions.

“Get ready to bloom with energy and excitement in your bright, bold, sparkling creation and help us capture the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice spirit in our virtual State Street parade,” Robin Elander, executive director of the celebration, said in a press release. “We can’t do it without you!”

She also announced the winner of the Summer Solstice T-shirt and poster design contest: Wanda Venturelli and her artwork “Rain of Flowers.”

Ms. Venturelli is a local artist “energized by the natural beauty of our local environment,” according to the press release. She’s worked with Kids Draw Architecture, Montessori Center, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, State Street Ballet Young Dancers, and in recent years, the Community Arts Workshop Outreach Committee, helping to produce many events celebrating fellow artists.

Her oil painting was created as a celebration of verdant growth, renewal and the holistic cycle of all life forms.

Visit https://www.solsticeparade.com/ to learn more about Ms. Venturelli or the 2021 Summer Solstice Celebration.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com