Summer starts with sunshine

People take advantage of weather before clouds return

Beachgoers enjoy the sea Wednesday at Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on the day of Summer Solstice, which marks the first day of summer.

The sun pushed June gloom aside and seized the sky Wednesday — the official first day of summer.

Under blue skies, crowds hurried down to Santa Barbara County beaches. Some had fun in the Pacific while others were content to lie in their swimsuits and soak up the California rays. Others enjoyed a view of the beach as they enjoyed lunch at places such as the Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach. (Officially that beach is Arroyo Burro Beach, but residents call it Hendry’s Beach.)

Temperatures were pleasantly warm. Highs were 77 in Santa Barbara, 76 in Goleta and 73 in Santa Ynez, according to the National Weather Service. A cooler spot was Santa Maria, with a high of 65.

Beachgoers enjoy the return of summer weather Saturday at Hendry’s Beach.

You could use a jacket in Santa Maria or Santa Ynez. The lows in both communities were in the mid-40s, the weather service reported.

Things were less extreme on the South Coast, where the lows were 56 in Santa Barbara and 51 in Goleta.

People took advantage Wednesday of the sunny weather after hearing the forecast for the rest of the week on morning TV and radio broadcasts.

The National Weather Service said skies would be cloudy throughout the county today through Saturday.

A lifeguard keeps an eye on people in the water at Hendry’s Beach. The crowd enjoys the view from the Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach.

The sun is expected to back Sunday in the Santa Barbara area, with highs of 70 in Santa Barbara and 68 at UCSB. But cloudy conditions are expected to remain through June 28 in Santa Maria and Lompoc, where the highs will be in the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies are also expected to continue to hover above Santa Ynez, where, according to the National Weather Service, highs will steadily rise from 70 today to 77 on June 28.

Summer is here.

