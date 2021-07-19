Summer Youth Theater presents ‘Mamma Mia’ in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ — The Arts Outreach Summer Youth Theater will present performances of “Mamma Mia” at Kalyra Winery from July 28th through the 31st.

Each show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the winery, which is located at 343 N. Refugio Road. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. To reserve tickets, call (805) 688-9533.

This year’s production is directed by Abigail Mullin and Natalya Nielsen. The show is choreographed by Ms. Mullin, and voice direction was by Joyce Michaels.

For more information on Arts Outreach, visit artsoutreach.com.

— Madison Hirneisen