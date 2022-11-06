SUNDAY NEWS REPORT: Alzheimer’s walk raises more than $133,000

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $133,000 Saturday during an emotional Santa Barbara event that featured tears, expressions of love and an atmosphere of hope.

The fundraiser kicked off at 10 a.m. with the Promise Garden Ceremony at Chase Palm Park, followed by the three-mile walk led by Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

“It was a really good turnout and a great event,” Janelle Boesch, communications manager for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, told the News-Press. “We had nearly 450 participants. It was a really great time, and the weather was beautiful.

“It was definitely emotional,” she said. “It was great seeing the community come together for a really important cause that affects so many of us.”

