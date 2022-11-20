Sunday News Report: Brazilian festival brings music, dancing and more to Santa Barbara

The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara brought back the Brazilian Day Festival on Saturday.

The free Santa Barbara event featured live music, dancers, Brazilian cuisine and more throughout the day at De la Guerra Plaza and nearby Casa de la Guerra.

“It is our third year and our first year in a bigger venue, bringing this to the whole community on a larger scale. We decided recently to go bigger and do something in the park to gather community members and bring Brazilian joy to the community,” said Mariano Silva, CEO of the Brazilian arts center. Mr. Silva is also a professor of Brazilian dance at UCSB.

This event was an opportunity for the entire Santa Barbara community to enjoy the vibrant culture of Brazil.

