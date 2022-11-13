Sunday News Report: Large crowd participates in cystic fibrosis walk

The Los Angeles chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted a three-mile walk Saturday in Santa Barbara to raise funds and awareness.

A large crowd showed up for the Great Strides Santa Barbara walk at Chase Palm Park. Proceeds from the event will help those with cystic fibrosis — a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

There were at least 75 walkers on Saturday, said Ronny Martin, respiratory care practitioner at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Department.

“We got there first thing in the morning. Everybody was walking around looking at booths and mingling,” Mr. Martin told the News-Press. “They had probably six to eight tables of donations from stores or (home-made) items. I make oxygen tank chimes out of bells.”

For more about the walk and Sunday’s Santa Barbara Empty Bowls event, see Monday’s News-Press.

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Richard Belkin, event chair of Great Strides Santa Barbara