“Sundays with the Symphony” continues

SANTA BARBARA — The upcoming broadcast of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s online series “Sundays with the Symphony” will present performances by students and alumni from the organization’s Music Education Center.

The center is a continuum of connected programs helping students through their musical journey and teaching them to be their best through music. Sunday’s episode will include the center’s beginner level Camerata Ensemble, intermediate Philharmonia Orchestra, and advanced Youth Symphony. The episode will also include a clip from Lorenzo DeStefano’s documentary “Hearing is Believing,” which shows a collaborative project between the Youth Symphony and local composer Rachel Flowers, as well as a section featuring Music Education Center graduates who have gone on to begin professional music careers.

According to Santa Barbara Symphony music and artistic director Nir Kabaretti, the episode’s focus on music education is meant to recognize the efforts of Music Education Center students and their adaptability as they continue their musical learning through remote classes.

“It has been incredible to watch how our young musicians have adjusted to the pandemic through creative virtual activity. This demonstrates to us just how critical music is, and its ability to keep our community connected against all odds,” Mr. Kabaretti said.

“Sundays with the Symphony” will begin at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday on the Santa Barbara Symphony, website thesymphony.org.— Josh Grega