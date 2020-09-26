“Sundays with the Symphony” series continues

The Santa Barbara Symphony is broadcasting another episode of its digital series “Sundays with the Symphony.”

Curated by music and artistic director Nir Kabaretti, the Sunday episode will feature performances by the Symphony’s current members, former guest musicians, alumni, and will also give an early taste at what fans of the Symphony can expect to see in a few weeks.

That sneak peek comes in the form of Broadway star Lisa Vroman, who played the lead role of Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, as well as in San Francisco and New York City.

Rather than a number from her most famous Broadway role, during Sunday’s broadcast Ms. Vroman will perform a song from the musical “Kiss Me Kate,” in which she starred as Lili Vanessi with both Glimmerglass Opera and the MUNY Theater of St. Louis, according to her website.

However, she will sing numbers from “Phantom of the Opera” among other classic songs when she performs alongside the Santa Barbara Symphony’s opening night performance and fundraiser “Cabaret with Kabaretti” on Oct. 17.

In addition to the special guest Ms. Vroman, the latest broadcast will feature performances by musicians who have worked with the Symphony in various capacities. According to Symphony interim CEO Kathryn Martin, these musicians will include Canadian violinist and frequent guest artist Timothy Choi, playing what she described as “one of the hardest pieces” ever written for his instrument.

The “Sundays with the Symphony” series has made a point of highlighting students and alumni from its Music Education Center, as remote music education has become a huge focus for the organization while live concerts are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sticking with this, Sunday’s episode will have a performance by cellist and alumnus Rebecca Shasberger, daughter of Westmont College music professor Michael Shasberger.

Current Symphony member and flutist Kathy Marsh will also perform, as will Symphony alumnus and violinist Calyssa Davidson and her husband Gareth Murphy. The couple will play an original song one of Ms. Davidson’s original compositions called “After Midnight,” all the way from London, England.

As Ms. Martin said, “We kind of go all over the world with Santa Barbara connections.”

The livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and can be accessed on the Santa Barbara Symphony website, www.thesymphony.org.