In an effort to stay engaged as well as share the stories of its members with the community, the Santa Barbara Symphony will be holding its next “Sundays with the Symphony” episode live at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Started in April, Sundays with the Symphony is a virtual broadcast series that allows people from all over the world enjoy the wonderful musicians in the Santa Barbara Symphony. This Sunday’s episode will be the fourth episode of the series and will feature performances by individuals from the orchestra as well as some new artists.

“It wasn’t created to have the orchestra play as an orchestra,” Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti said. “For me, it was more important to be sharing a particular story so that our audience can learn a little bit more about the people. It’s really to share the story of the members of this family.”

Mr. Kabaretti told the News-Press the idea for the Sundays with the Symphony came from an interest to stay connected with the Santa Barbara community amid the lockdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to its success, however, he said the audience has expanded with the series and people from around the world have been tuning in to listen.

“It goes well beyond just our community,” Mr. Kabaretti said. “It’s a great opportunity to share our treasure here that most people would not normally be able to see.”

Produced by local videographer and storyteller David Bazemore, this weekend’s episode features an interview and performance from former Santa Barbara Symphony concertmaster, Gilles Apap.

According to the Symphony’s press release, “Hailed as a true violinist of the 21st century by Yehudi Menuhin, Gilles has built an international reputation for combining musical styles as diverse as old-time American, Irish, and Gypsy fiddling within the construct of the classical repertoire.”

The episode will also feature the symphony’s very own long-time cellist Paula Fehrenbach as well as Brian Head. With Mr. Head on guitar, the duo will play Heitor Villa-Lobos, Aria from Bachianas Brasilerias No. 5, arr. Brian Head.

In addition, accompanied by Joshua Quinn on the Piano, Nina Yoshida Nelsen, Mezzo Soprano, will be featured performing Georges Bizet, Carmen, The Card Aria.

“Nina has performed with the Symphony many times over the years, beginning as a violinist in the Symphony’s youth orchestra before going on to sing in main roles in opera productions,” officials said.

After performing for Santa Barbara audiences in January, world-renowned Israeli pianists Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg will also be making a virtual return on Sunday’s episode, where they will be performing Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Movement I.

“Wherever they are in the world, our musicians and guest performers remain a part of the Santa Barbara Symphony family,” Mr. Kabaretti said in a statement. “Though we miss performing for audiences at the Granada Theatre, we know we are very lucky to find new ways to share the music we love with our community.”

To view the upcoming “Sundays with the Symphony” episode, visit www.thesymphony.org/livestream.

Following the episode, there will be a watch party where viewers will get “the chance to visit with critically acclaimed musicians who perform all over the globe but still maintain a special connection to the Santa Barbara Symphony.”

The watch party is set to take place virtually on the symphony’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. For more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony and its programs, visit thesymphony.org.

