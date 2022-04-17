0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSA sculpture takes root on State Street as part of the “Sunflowers on State Street” exhibit. Six sunflowers are gracing the street during the exhibit. They were created by artists from The Environmental Makers and painted by students from various schools. This one was painted by students at Santa Barbara Junior High School. The exhibit is in connection with the Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Chaucer’s Books to virtually host Bram Stoker Award-winning author Alma Katsu next post The Investigator : Robert Eringer Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.