A sculpture takes root on State Street as part of the “Sunflowers on State Street” exhibit. Six sunflowers are gracing the street during the exhibit. They were created by artists from The Environmental Makers and painted by students from various schools. This one was painted by students at Santa Barbara Junior High School. The exhibit is in connection with the Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.
