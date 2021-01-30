Sunny skies expected Saturday

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

This week’s storm system brought significant rain to the area, while also producing a stream in Mission Creek.

After a rainy end of the week, Santa Barbara County residents can finally retire their rain jackets and enjoy a dry weekend.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard expects temperatures to jump to the upper 50s today with sunny skies overhead. On Sunday and Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-60s, though cloudy skies are expected on both days.

Heavy rains brought inches of precipitation down on Santa Barbara County from Wednesday through Friday morning, causing various road closures, which included portions of State Route 1 through Friday morning.

Three-day rain accumulations in Santa Barbara totaled just over three inches, while measurements in Goleta totaled over five inches. In Lompoc, residents saw over six and a half inches of rain total, and in Solvang, more than six inches of rainfall was recorded since Wednesday.

Other notable rainfall totals in Santa Barbara County include: Alisal Reservoir, 11.5 inches; Refugio Pass, 9.73 inches; Montecito Hills, 2.86 inches; and Santa Maria, 3.28 inches.

The weather service is currently monitoring a storm system that is expected to move through Santa Barbara County Tuesday.

According to Meteorologist Ryan Kittell, this storm will be much more “normal” than the storm Santa Barbara County experienced Wednesday through Friday.

Mr. Kittell said a cold front will likely bring rain for about three to six hours on Tuesday and drop about half an inch of precipitation. On Wednesday, gusty winds will accompany possible rain showers in the morning as the storm moves out of the area.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com