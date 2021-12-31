Sunny weekend in the forecast

National Weather Service says that’s it for the rain

A sea of umbrellas is seen on State Street. The National Weather Service says umbrellas won’t be needed during what is supposed to be a sunny weekend.

You won’t need your umbrella this weekend if the National Weather Service is right.

The weather service predicted 2021 would end and 2022 would begin with sunny skies (remember those?) throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. (Los Angeles County was expected to be partly cloudy.)

Sunshine is also forecast for Sunday, followed by partly cloudy conditions (but no rain) Monday through Thursday.

“Dry but continued cool weather is expected (today) through the upcoming holiday weekend and likely beyond,” the weather service predicted. “Gusty northerly winds are expected (today) in some mountain and foothill areas, with weak to moderate Santa Ana winds over the weekend.”

That’s welcome news for people tired of this week’s rainy days.

Thursday’s rainfall inspired a sea of umbrellas on Santa Barbara’s State Street, where everyone bundled up in coats and hoodies to stay dry.

Heavy runoff goes down State Street during Thursday’s rain.

A large amount of runoff was seen at the side of the street.

Rainfall was up slightly Thursday from Wednesday, although it remained light. The National Weather Service reported 0.15 inch of rain in Goleta and Lompoc, 0.01 in New Cuyama and a trace amount in Santa Maria. No rain was reported in Santa Ynez.

Along with the rain came below-normal temperatures. Highs Thursday were 60 in Santa Barbara and Goleta, 61 in Santa Maria, 59 in Lompoc and 46 in New Cuyama. Lows (Wednesday night into Thursday morning) were 50 in Santa Barbara, 47 in Goleta, 42 in Santa Maria, 41 in Lompoc, 40 in New Cuyama and 39 in Santa Ynez.

The cold is expected to remain.

The weather service predicted today’s highs will be 61 in Santa Barbara, 60 at UCSB, and 56 in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez. It’ll be even colder in Cuyama, where the predicted high is 48; the low, 36.

Other projected lows for today are 43 in Santa Barbara, 42 at UCSB, 39 in Santa Maria and Lompoc, and 38 in Santa Ynez.

