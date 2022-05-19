Sunset Soiree

Hillside: ‘Rooted in Strength, Growing in Opportunities’

Sharing her inspiring story at the Hillside Soiree will be Grace Fisher, whose wish to help children with disabilities through art and music has become a reality at the Grace Fisher Foundation.

Hillside’s 18th annual Sunset Soirée, “Rooted in Strength, Growing in Opportunities,” will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rockwood Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

Proceeds benefit the 59 individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Hillside on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara.

The annual fundraiser includes the presentation of the Person of Purpose Award. This year, Hillside will pay tribute to Bob and Patty Bryant, who support many nonprofits in Santa Barbara including the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. In 2001, the Bryants were instrumental in helping CADA open the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center.

For the 18th year, Bryant & Sons, the family-owned jewelry store, has contributed towards the cost of the Sunset Soirée invitations.

Hillside will also honor one of its own: Martin Jimenez, director of dietary, who has prepared and served meals for residents since 1987. For his dedicated service to the nonprofit and residents for more than 34 years, Mr. Jimenez will receive the Advancing Abilities Award.

“I love serving residents quality, healthy food. I am grateful I can make a difference in their lives because they have made a huge impact on mine,” said Mr. Jimenez when he learned of his selection.

“As the head of Hillside, I am honored to present this year’s Advancing Abilities Award to Martin Jimenez. In addition to preparing and serving meals based on residents’ nutritional and dietary needs for almost 35 years, Martin is committed to doing his very best to improve the lives of all residents — every day!” said Michael Rassler, Hillside president and CEO.

Sharing her inspiring story at the event will be Grace Fisher whose spine was ravaged by a virus leaving her paralyzed from the neck down during her high school senior year in 2014. Since then, her wish to help children with disabilities through art and music has become a reality at the Grace Fisher Foundation.

Speaking on behalf of Hillside families will be Allan Goldman, whose brother Ricky moved into the residential community last year.

The evening will begin with a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, wine and live jazz by the Kim Collins/Debbie Denke Duo. Chef Maili Halme of Maili Productions will prepare the gourmet three-course dinner. John Tilson, local wine expert, has selected premium fine wines to pair with the courses.

“El Beso (The Kiss),” a painting by Pedro de la Cruz, is among the treasures people can bid on during the soiree’s live auction.

The live auction will feature art such as “Latitudes,” a painting by Ruth Ellen Hoag.

Between courses, there will be a live auction. Guests can bid on a Los Olivos two-night getaway; a pearl and gold bracelet; a gourmet dinner for six; “Latitudes,” a painting by Ruth Ellen Hoag; and “El Beso (The Kiss),” a painting by Pedro de la Cruz. They can also bid on a private catered dinner for four with Montecito resident John Kay, lead singer/songwriter of Steppenwolf, known for hits such as “Born To Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride.”

After dinner, guests can raise their paddles in support of residents’ therapeutic care and skills development, and raffle winners will be announced. Among the raffle prizes are cakes from favorite bakeries, a sunset picnic, a coastal boat cruise, brunch for two at San Ysidro Ranch and dinner for two at Caruso’s, Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Sponsoring the event are Cynthy and Dave Ardell, Avitas Financial Management, Boone Graphics, David and Louise Borgatello, Henry Bowis and Maureen Doherty Bowis, Ellen and Richard Brand, Bob and Patty Bryant, John and Gail Campanella, Mary and Richard Compton and Demboski and Chapman Financial.

During the soiree, the Advancing Abilities Award will go to Martin Jimenez, director of dietary at Hillside, who has prepared and served meals for residents since 1987. He’s seen here with Ingelise, one of the Hillside residents.

Other sponsors are Brad and Cynthia Frohling, Norris and Barry Goss, Mission Linen Supply, Montecito Bank & Trust, Por La Mar Nursery, Price Taylor Enterprises, Nancy Read, Robert Ross, Gerrold and Barbara Rubin, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Gerald and Carol Smith, Tremblay Financial Services, Nancy and Russ Werner, Ley and Suzanne Wertz, Karl and Julianne Willig and Jim and Marcia Wolfe.

“This year we are pleased to be back at Rockwood Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, the 2019 Soirée venue,” said Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, Hillside. “Because of COVID, the 2020 Soirée was canceled. Last year, the Sunset Soirée Committee wanted an outdoor venue and a September date due to COVID concerns in the spring. John Demboski, Hillside board member, suggested Imagine Park at Alpha Resource Center on Cathedral Oaks Road.

“This proved to be a valuable lead as Alpha is an affiliated organization providing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including several from Hillside, with enriching day programs.

“Given that we had paid Rockwood’s venue fee for 2020 in 2019 and they were flexible about rescheduling without penalty or additional cost, this Saturday the Hillside Soirée returns to Rockwood. We are grateful for awesome community partners like Rockwood and Alpha Resource Center. Collaboration is key!”

