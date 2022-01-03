Sunshine and roses

Local band director reacts to marching in Rose Parade

Santa Maria High School Band Director Samantha Quart marched in the Rose Parade in Pasadena as part of the Saluting America’s Band Directors Project.

Samantha Quart, band director at Santa Maria High School, had the honor of marching in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day with the Saluting America’s Band Directors Project.

“It felt overwhelming and surreal at first. The very first part is called the TV corner where everything is televised and that is the largest part and that is where you turn and you can see all the people down the street,” Ms. Quart told the News-Press.

“We actually had honorees that were on our float, we had a banquet one night and we got to learn more about each person. Getting a chance to see some of the people that were a part of our float and see them honored and getting a chance to be a part of this float was one of the most memorable parts of the experience,” said Ms. Quart.

Saluting America’s Band Directors is a project of the Michael D. Sewell Foundation. Ms Quart also had the opportunity to meet Karen Sewell, widow of Michael D. Sewell.

“This special appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade is a way to recognize and salute the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors everywhere—public and private schools at all levels, colleges and universities, the military, community bands­,” according to the Foundation’s statement on their website.

The float itself was a visual representation of music, music education and music educators. It featured a conductor at front with band members behind them.

“I hope my students got a chance to see a lot of different kinds of people play their instrument or an instrument they always wanted to try. I hope they got to see younger and older educators (showing that) no matter age or ability, music will always be a part of your life,” said Ms. Quart.

“The biggest thing was the experience. I met people I can talk with in the future, to help me improve my program and myself as an educator,” said Ms. Quart.

