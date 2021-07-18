Sunstone Winery announces leadership changes

SANTA YNEZ — Sunstone Winery, a popular Santa Ynez vineyard estate that appeared as Chateau Picard on “Star Trek: Picard,” has named Neil Redmond as general manager and John Price as director on the Sunstone board.

COO Dave Moser will take on the expanded role of chief marketing and operations officer. These appointments come as Sunstone works on an expansion that will include a rooftop tasting lounge in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, according to a news release.

“It’s an exciting time for Sunstone as we continue to build our lifestyle brand and expand our physical footprint,” Sunstone CEO Djamila Cabugos said in a news release. “With Dave’s continued leadership and the addition of John and Neil’s expertise, I couldn’t be more excited for Sunstone’s future.”

Mr. Redmond joins Sunstone from Beckmen Vineyards, where he spent the last 12 years in various roles, including most recently as tasting room sales and education manager.

As general manager, Mr. Redmond will oversee Sunstone’s direct-to-consumer and hospitality business, including the tasting room and the Sunstone Villa.

Mr. Price is the founder and owner of Santa Barbara-based commercial real estate development firm Price Management, which owns the Villas at Olive Mill in Montecito and The Point Market chain of gas stations and car washes.

Mr. Moser joined Sunstone in 2018 and has served in various roles, including chief operating officer, general manager, and director of sales and marketing.

In addition to Price, Sunstone’s Board of Directors includes Teddy and Djamila Cabugos, Moser, and Sunstone founder Fred Rice.

— Dave Mason