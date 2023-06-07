Sununu not seeking presidential run in 2024

By BRENT ADDLEMAN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s Republican governor is not tossing his hat into the ring as a candidate for president in 2024.

Gov. Chris Sununu said that while the Republican Party is “at a crossroads,” he will not seek his party’s nomination. Gov. Sununu made the announcement on CNN, then did so on social media and through an op-ed with the Washington Post.

“The Republican Party is at a crossroads, and in 2024 we Republicans must nominate the most conservative candidate for president who can win in November of 2024 and get things done in 2025,” Gov. Sununu said in a statement. “As I have traveled the country these last few months, sharing my message of optimistic conservatism, it’s clear that voters are hungry for this change. However, I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.”

Gov. Sununu, writing in the Washington Post op-ed, said that the party “is on a collision course toward electoral irrelevance without significant corrective action,” as he said the stakes were too great for a crowded field through the election process.

“The path to winning was clear, but I believe I can have a greater impact influencing the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate, but rather as the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state – a governor who is not afraid to speak candidly about issues, candidates, and the direction of our party moving forward,” Gov. Sununu said.

Gov. Sununu wrote in the opinion piece that since 2017 the party has been losing ground on the ballot in both red and blue states, across congressional and presidential candidates.

“I cannot thank enough the countless individuals across this country who pledged their time, energy, and dollars to my efforts,” Gov. Sununu said in a statement. “Over the next few months, I will continue to travel the country to support the Republican Party up and down the ticket, bring on new voters, inspire the next generation, and help grow our party. The stakes are too high for any of us to sit on the sidelines.”