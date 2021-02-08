Super Bowl on State Street

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Diners and football fans watch the Super Bowl on televisions outside O’Malley’s and Baja Sharkeez on State Street in Santa Barbara Sunday afternoon.

Diners all face toward the game at O’Malley’s. Few wore jerseys but were nonetheless there for the football.

A sunny Super Bowl Sunday brought football fans to State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, filling up sports bar parklets.

Diners and pedestrians kept their eyes on the screens as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few fans donned Chiefs jerseys, but most diners dressed neutrally.

It was a lively scene during the first half as the excitement of the game caught fans attention. There were plenty of customers for State Street businesses, but it was not packed.

— Annelise Hanshaw