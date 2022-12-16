Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios

COURTESY PHOTO

A Feb. 17 opening is scheduled for the latest addition to Universal Studios Hollywood: Super Nintendo World.

UNIVERSAL CITY — Universal Studios says this will be a game changer: Super Nintendo World.

Inspired by the popular line of video games, the land is scheduled to open Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The new land will feature attractions such as “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, which is inspired by the Mario Kart video game series. It will feature augmented reality and set pieces along a moving ride track. As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win.

In addition to that ride, Super Nintendo World will feature interactive activities, themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

Super Nintendo World is located in the theme park’s lower lot, right next to the Transformers attraction.

For more information, see www.universalstudioshollywood.com.

— Dave Mason