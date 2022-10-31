Home Featured Super spooky scenes spotted in SB
Super spooky scenes spotted in SB

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A skeletal scene unfolds in the 1500 block of Clearview Road.
Above, Halloween decorators look to get a leg up on competition in the 2700 block of Foothill Road in Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Another Clearview Road location shows a macabre wedding party having the time of theirun-deaths.
Roosevelt Elementary School students set up a collective altar for their loved ones in celebration of the Day of the Dead on the steps in front of the campus.
Above and below, bats take flight among various other creepy decorations in the 2700 block of Foothill Road.
