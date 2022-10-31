Super spooky scenes spotted in SB

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS A skeletal scene unfolds in the 1500 block of Clearview Road. Above, Halloween decorators look to get a leg up on competition in the 2700 block of Foothill Road in Santa Barbara on Thursday. Another Clearview Road location shows a macabre wedding party having the time of theirun-deaths. Roosevelt Elementary School students set up a collective altar for their loved ones in celebration of the Day of the Dead on the steps in front of the campus. Above and below, bats take flight among various other creepy decorations in the 2700 block of Foothill Road. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Holiday Pop-Up returns to Carpinteria next post Secretaries of state warn ‘independent state legislature theory’ would upend elections Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.