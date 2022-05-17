Superintendent candidate interviewed at TVSB

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSChristy Lozano, above, sat down for an interview with Alice Post, below, on Monday at TVSB. Ms. Lozano is a candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of shools, and is running against incumbent Dr. Susan Salcido. The interview will be aired on Thursday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 11 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on Channel 17. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Goleta may implement online campaign finance filing system next post Board of Supervisors to weigh cannabis taxation options Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.