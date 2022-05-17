Home LocalElection Superintendent candidate interviewed at TVSB
ElectionLocal

Superintendent candidate interviewed at TVSB

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Christy Lozano, above, sat down for an interview with Alice Post, below, on Monday at TVSB. Ms. Lozano is a candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of shools, and is running against incumbent Dr. Susan Salcido. The interview will be aired on Thursday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 11 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on Channel 17.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More