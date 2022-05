COURTESY PHOTOS

Christy Lozano, left, and Susan Salcido

Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, and Christy Lozano, her opponent in the June 7 primary, will debate the issues during a virtual forum Tuesday.

The Zoom session will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. It is being hosted by The Resource Santa Barbara, a homeless advocacy group, and the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

The Zoom link is us06web.zoom.us/j/85852848885?pwd=bUdEcklHT3VhNnNGWWNKTVF5dUVyUT09.

— Dave Mason