Supervisors ponder how to keep the bloat afloat!

COURTESY IMAGE

Even though the Santa Barbara County budget has been growing by the tens of millions every year, our county supervisors just can’t get enough of your money to spend.

And truth be told, the No. 1 recipient of taxpayer largesse is the county workforce itself. More than one-half of the $1.5 billion county budget goes to workforce salaries, benefits and pensions.

Meanwhile, county infrastructure, including buildings, roads, parks, bridges and sidewalks, continues to deteriorate.

How bad is it? Well, one day, during the budget hearings, both elevators in the county building were out of order!

The maintenance deficit for county assets is now $527 million and growing. What to do? Well, it was no surprise that at least some of the supervisors figured this might be a good time to raise taxes, because obviously it is hard to get things done with only 4,628 employees whose average salary and benefit package is a mere $166,000 a year!

The three taxes the county supervisors are promoting are a higher sales tax, flood control assessment and over-determined taxing machinations having to do with the marijuana industry.

Regarding sales taxes, the supervisors have several options. They could try to impose a countywide tax, which means all voters within the county must vote to approve the same. Or they could just float a tax in the unincorporated areas, which would limit voting to unincorporated residents.

Another variable has to do with whether the supervisors float a general tax or a special tax.

A general tax ballot measure, which does not specify the exact uses of the money to be raised, only needs approval by a simple majority.

A special tax, on the other hand, means the county can only spend money on specific uses outlined to voters on the ballot. Special taxes require two-thirds approval from voters.

Regarding flood protection, county staff brought this to the board’s attention to deal with problems in the Montecito flood zone. However, supervisors are considering offering voters higher assessments in some North County zones too because some farmers need additional work to be done and they don’t mind paying for it.

Of course, the problem herein is that state and federal laws limit our ability to protect lives and infrastructure from flood damage by way of habitat and species protections! Hence, the caveat “buyer beware” applies.

The supervisors are in a pickle with respect to the tax revenues paid by the cannabis industry, which they welcomed here with a red carpet. The supes were rightly warned that the number of grows the county was permitting would likely collapse the market price of cannabis by way of a market glut. However, they ignored the warning.

They now find themselves barely able to pay for the permitting and enforcement costs that arise from having both legal and illegal cannabis grown in the county. Hence, they want to rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.

The only reality check on the proposed sales tax measures came from supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Bob Nelson. Supervisor Lavagnino pointed out that a few million dollars in additional sales taxes won’t go very far. Supervisor Nelson reminded his fellow supervisors that the best way to raise money is by allowing the economy to grow rather than by raising taxes.

This has to do with the 40-year history of the county doing its best to stymie economic growth by way of exorbitant fees, mind-numbing and time-consuming land use regulations, along with flat out prohibitions.

Unfortunately, the supervisors won’t discuss the elephant in the room. Pensions. The $170 million otherwise going to pensions costs could fix every single financial problem the county has. That, plus eliminating 1,000 or more employees, because taxpayers are truly not getting their money’s worth by this bloat.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.