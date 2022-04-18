Supervisors to consider Cate School revenue obligations

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A request by Cate School will be discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors story.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday and consider California Enterprise Development Authority revenue obligations for Cate School.

Founded in 1910, Cate School is a nonprofit college preparatory boarding school in Carpinteria. It has nearly 300 students, and most of them are boarding students.

The Santa Barbara County Debt Advisory Committee has already recommended approval of the school’s CEDA request, which would be used for projects associated with its campus.

Additionally Tuesday, the board will receive a presentation on Animal Services City and Jurisdictional Contract Fee Scenarios.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held both virtually and in person at Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

The meeting can be viewed online at countyofsb.org/ce/csbtv/livestream.sbc or www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

