Supervisors to consider residential subdivision project

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider the recommended denial of a 138-acre residential subdivision project near Orcutt during its regular meeting this Tuesday.

The project, which was submitted by SB Clark, LLC., is known as the Key Site 3 project. It proposes rezoning about 138 acres near Orcutt to create 119 single-family detached small residential units in the northern part of the project site. About 113.5 acres of the proposed project site would be used for open space and trails, according to a board letter from the county’s Planning and Development Department.

After a series of hearings that took place between Nov. 2020 and May 2021, the county’s Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny this project. According to a board letter, the commission’s denial is based on the “inability to make findings” pertaining to general community welfare, the appropriateness of the proposed population density in the zoned area of the property and the compatibility of the project with the surrounding area.

Planning and Development is recommending that the Board side with the Planning Commission and deny the proposed project on Tuesday.

In addition to this hearing, the Board of Supervisors will also hear an update on COVID-19 Health and Human Services Recovery and Resiliency Strategies and receive a presentation from the Workforce Development Board.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria. Community members can attend the meeting in person or view the meeting online at countyofsb.org/broadcast.sbc. The meeting can also be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

