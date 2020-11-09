Supervisors to discuss extending date for suspension of compliance

In its meeting Tuesday morning, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss extending the expiration of temporary allowances for businesses and organizations during COVID-19.

The Temporary Development Standard Suspension Ordinance Amendments, approved on June 16, suspended the requirement for businesses to comply with certain requirements of approved permits, legal non-conforming uses and a hardship time extension in order to protect public health and support a phased reopening of the county that limits the spread of COVID-19.

The original expiration date was Dec. 16 or when the countywide local emergency is terminated, whichever comes first.

“Since the COVID-19 emergency is still in effect, the proposed ordinance amendments will extend the expiration of these temporary allowances to the earlier of when the Board of Supervisors declares the proclaimed Santa Barbara County Local Emergency from the COVID-19 virus is terminated, or when the COVID-19 provisions are terminated by ordinance amendment,” the staff report reads.

In other business, the board will receive the County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women’s annual report highlighting the commission’s goals and accomplishments in advocating for the well-being and equal status of women and girls in the county.

Some of these accomplishments for the past fiscal year include the formation of subcommittees, the Women in Government Forum in February, Women’s History Month activities, COVID-19 response, the Annual Service Awards Honoring Women in Leadership and more.

The board will also be recommended to deny the appeal by Mr. Alger of the approval of the Frampton Lot Line Adjustment and Recorded Map Modification.

“The proposed project is a request for a Lot Line Adjustment & Recorded Map Modification to adjust the property lines and modify the building and development envelopes between two lots for future residential development,” the staff report reads. “No structural development is currently proposed. The size of the lots would not change from 2.0 and 10.67 acres but the lot lines and building/development envelopes would change.”

Mr. Alger claimed the following issues with the adjustment: the County Planning Commission did not adequately prohibit the applicant from causing further damage to the habitat that the originally approved TPM 14,534 attempted to protect; the County Planning Commission did not require removal of the non-native invasive plants that the applicant previously planted; and the County Planning Commission did not require removal of the road to and across the steeply sloped upper mesa on the property which displaced native vegetation with non-native invasive plants.

Finally, staff will provide the most recent information on the status fo COVID-19 cases and the county’s response.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m., and can be viewed on cable Channel 20, or streamed at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

