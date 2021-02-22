Supervisors to discuss state of homelessness

The County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation on the state of homelessness in Santa Barbara County during its Tuesday meeting and is expected to provide feedback on Phase II of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness.

Supervisors will be asked to approve Phase II of the Community Action Plan, which addresses regional system-level goals to end homelessness across the county.

The plan includes benchmark goals for ending homelessness across various populations, as well as proposals for increasing housing inventory for homeless individuals, improving homeless system performance, creating a diversion and prevention system and targeting specific areas for continuum of care improvements.

According to the Phase II Plan, officials are aiming to end homelessness among veterans by December 2021 and among homeless youth by the end of February 2021. Other targeted goals include preventing and ending homelessness among families by 2024 and ending homelessness among all populations by 2026.

In a Board of Agenda Supervisors Letter, officials said the collective goal to address homelessness in Santa Barbara County is to “create a regionally unified response and an urgent, flexible system of care that is driven by data, guided by best practices and seeks to prevent homelessness whenever possible.”

The Phase II plan builds off the Phase I action plan, which was adopted by the Board of Supervisors in June 2019. Within the Phase II plan, the strategies from Phase I are presented with a detailed implementation plan.

The Phase I plan established five key strategies to address homelessness, which included increasing access to safe housing, delivering tailored support to homeless individuals, building a collective plan, strengthening homeless support systems and increasing provider capacity to address the needs of specific populations.

If Phase II is approved, the plan will be presented to City Councils and other key jurisdictional bodies in the coming months. The implementation plan within Phase II outlines specific actions and suggested community partners that could assist in bringing the plan to fruition.

The development process for the Phase II plan began in October of 2019 and concluded in January 2021 after Community Services received input from more than 400 community members and stakeholder groups to determine the best way forward. Community Services staff also analyzed funding amounts at the federal and state level to guide strategic resource decisions.

The Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and members of the public are invited to live stream the meeting virtually at .countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or on YouTube at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

