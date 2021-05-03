Supervisors to hear cannabis appeal

The County Board of Supervisors will hear from parties involved in an appeal of a cannabis conditional use permit during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The proposed project is a request for a conditional use permit to allow a 29-acre cannabis cultivation operation on a 68-acre parcel of land. The proposed project, if approved, would grow cannabis on about 29 acres, with about 22 acres under 12-foot tall hoop structures, according to a board letter from the planning and development department.

All processing of cannabis grown at the site would take place inside an existing, permitted agricultural building onsite. In addition, the project would install a vapor-phase odor control system that would be installed along the north and east perimeter of the site.

The County Planning Commission approved this project in January after asking the applicant to develop a more robust odor abatement plan in December. However, the Santa Barbara County Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an appeal shortly after the commission’s approval of the project, alleging deficiency in the odor abatement plan, inconsistencies in the project that would not align with other county plans and a lack of structure for cannabis transportation.

The County’s Planning and Development Department has prepared a response to the appellants’ claims, which they will present to the Board of Supervisors during their meeting Tuesday. Officials will also hear from the applicant and the appellants during the meeting.

Other items on the board’s agenda include a COVID-19 update from the county’s Public Health Department and a presentation from Community Corrections Partnership about the Safety Realignment Act Plan.

The Public Safety Realignment Act was implemented in 2011 as a way to address overcrowding in California’s prisons. After the act was passed, a plan for the implementation of the legislation was brought to the Board of Supervisors for approval annually.

The plan for fiscal year 2021-22 includes new programs and expansions, and focuses on areas like increasing supportive transitional housing, championing a neighborhood court pilot program, increasing awareness about racial and ethnic equity and inclusion and focusing on holistic defense practices.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be accessed via livestream at countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or on YouTube at the CSBTV20 channel.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com