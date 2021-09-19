Supervisors to hear countywide broadband strategy

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will receive a presentation on a long-term strategic plan for broadband deployment during their regular meeting this Tuesday.

Officials from the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast (BCPC), Northern Santa Barbara County Econ Alliance and REACH will brief the board on a strategy to increase broadband infrastructure and improve connectivity on the Central Coast. BCPC is requesting the county’s participation in the strategic plan, which is estimated to cost around $300,000.

According to a board letter from the County Executive Office, the broadband strategy would qualify for a portion of the $43.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the county received earlier this year. While the board will not be required to make a decision about funding on Tuesday, the County Executive Office is recommending the board consider the development of a strategic broadband plan to help leverage state and federal funding.

In addition to this presentation, the board will also hold a cannabis appeal hearing for a 2.5-acre operation proposed along Santa Rita Road.

The project applicant, Santa Rita Holdings, Inc., has requested a conditional use permit to grow a total of 2.54 acres of cannabis outdoors. The plot is located at 2300 Santa Rita Road in the Lompoc area.

An appeal of the project was filed by JCCrandall, LLC. in June. The appellant claimed the project is not consistent with the Land Use Development Code, is not consistent with state law, is not supported by enough evidence for permit approval and violates California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) standards.

After reviewing the appeal, staff from the county’s Planning and Development Department rejected each of the claims and are recommending that Supervisors grant de novo approval of the project on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Community members can attend the meeting in person at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria, or view the meeting online at countyofsb.org/broadcast.sbc. The meeting can also be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

