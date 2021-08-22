Supervisors to receive COVID-19 update, acknowledge cannabis appeal withdrawal

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will acknowledge a cannabis cultivation application that has been withdrawn during its regular meeting this Tuesday.

The board was set to hold a cannabis appeal hearing during its meeting Tuesday, but the appellant withdrew the appeal last week. This leaves no additional action for the Board to take.

The project, which received approval from the Planning Commission in April, proposes a 9.5-acre cannabis cultivation project off of Foothill Road in Carpinteria. Processing would occur on-site and the applicant agreed to utilize technology to achieve “superior odor control,” according to a board letter.

Initially, the project appellant, the Santa Barbara County Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, submitted an appeal over concerns surrounding odor, non-compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), non-compliance with the California Coastal Act and non-compliance with local planning requirements.

In a board letter, staff from the county’s Planning and Development Department addressed each appeal and recommended that Supervisors proceed with approval of the project.

The coalition submitted a letter on Aug. 16 alerting the Board that they were withdrawing the appeal, though specific reasons for the withdrawal were not disclosed in the letter. Supervisors will officially acknowledge this withdrawal on Tuesday.

In addition to this item, the board will also hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from the county’s Public Health Department on Tuesday. Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county public health director, will provide Supervisors with the latest information on the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

To make a public comment on Zoom during the meeting, register in advance at countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cAJl4FoATlGHnaZGbR9psA. There is time for public comment scheduled after the various agenda items. You can also email comments to the board clerk at sbcob@countyofsb.org.

To watch the meeting live, visit countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

