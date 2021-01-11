Supes to appoint boards, commissions and committees

In a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will make its 2021 appointments to boards, commissions and committees.

Some of the boards include the Adult and Aging Network, Behavioral Wellness Commission, CenCal Health, CommUnify and more.

The board will also receive an update on COVID-19 and the county response, along with a report from the social services director regarding isolated seniors’ nutrition requests related to the COVID emergency.

On December 15, 2020, the Board heard from several organizations regarding senior nutrition needs due to the COVID emergency, according to the board letter. Then, due to the uncertainty regarding continued federal aid for isolated senior nutrition programs, on Dec. 22, the County Department of Social Services released a Request for Information to ascertain isolated senior nutrition needs within the County of Santa Barbara.

Also on the consent calendar, the board will be recommended to approve for the county to submit a joint application for State No Place Like Home competitive and non-competitive funds with Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara, Inc.; adopt resolutions authorizing the Department of Behavioral Wellness to act on behalf of the County in connection with an award of NPLH funds; and approve a conditional reservation of $1.5 million of Public Safety Realignment Plan funds for the Sanctuary Centers Project.

The project invests in the development of permanent supportive housing for persons with serious mental illness who are experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness or who are at risk of chronic homelessness. The funding can be used for acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of housing, and to subsidize extremely low rent levels over 20 years. The bonds are repaid with Mental Health Services Act funds.

The meeting will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., and are televised on local cable channel 20, or can be live streamed at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

