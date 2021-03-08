Supes to get update on cannabis compliance, enforcement and taxation

An update on the status of cannabis tax collection, land use permitting, business licensing and enforcement is on the agenda for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this Tuesday.

The county collected $2.6 million in cannabis gross tax receipts paid by 56 operators, and to date, 174 projects have been submitted for land use entitlements and 25 projects received issued permits.

Fifty-three operators submitted applications to obtain 90 business licenses, of which 20 have been issued to date, and the county completed six enforcement actions against cannabis operators — 64 plants were eradicated, 145 pounds of cannabis product were confiscated totaling an estimated street value of $300,000, and four arrests were made.

Supervisors will also receive an update on the status of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

In other business, the supervisors will receive and file the Commission for Women’s 2021 Women’s History Month Service Awards presentation, to recognize, honor and celebrate the achievements of women who strive to serve throughout the community and advocate for other women.

A special county honoree and one organization and one individual from each supervisorial district will be honored.

Supervisors will also receive a report on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2024 work program, and be asked to allocate the requested funding and staff resources to implement the work.

According to the board letter, by the end of this fiscal year, staff anticipates making substantial progress on the following projects: Accessory Dwelling Units Ordinance amendments (partially grant funded); Agricultural Employee Dwellings Ordinance LCPA; Coastal Resiliency LCPA (Partially Grant Funded); Hollister Avenue-State Street Streetscape Project; Housing and Density Bonus Law amendments (Partially Grant Funded); and 2019 Zoning Ordinance amendments package.

The board is also scheduled to discuss authorizing an agreement for professional legal services with Strumwasser & Woocher LLP. for up to $200,000 for independent legal counsel to the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.

The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture & Business filed a petition Friday calling for a judge to step in and prevent the county for hiring legal counsel, due to an alleged conflict of interest.

The board letter addresses “key contract risks,” including Strumwasser & Woocher law firm’s representation of Ms. Farr “in the litigation defense of an ‘election contest’ during 2008 through 2013.”

County counsel concluded the firm “does not have a disqualifying conflict from serving as Independent Legal Counsel, largely because providing litigation defense in election contest litigation is ‘non-political in nature,’ as opposed to paid consulting services ‘related to conducting campaign activities or holding office.’” The board will either approve or not approve the contract.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed in English and Spanish on Channel 20, or online at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc.

