Support reform, boycott baseball

Corporate America is using boycotts and economic pressure to attack the election reform measures passed by Georgia.

Seventy-five percent of Americans support voter ID Laws. Sixty-nine percent of black Americans support voter ID Laws.

Conservatives must fight back against these attacks on one person-one vote reform. Write as I have to publicrelations@mlb.com.

Promise the head of Major League Baseball, as I have, that until this attack on Georgia is stopped, we will boycott baseball. We will not go to the MLB games, we will not watch on TV, and we will not buy any of the products that are advertised on games.

Democrats want to nationalize elections and ban voter ID laws.

They want to make Washington, D.C., a state so they will get two more Democratic senators and a representative so that they will never lose the Senate. They want to pack the Supreme Court so that there will be no check on Democratic power.

Election reform is opposed by corporations, social media, academia and unions.

The only thing conservatives have is numbers.

If 75 million people boycott baseball, we can teach corporations that if they use their economic power to play politics, they will pay a price.

David King

Goleta