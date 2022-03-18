Supporters back Sheriff Bill Brown at campaign gathering near Santa Maria

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown addresses supporters as he announces his re-election campaign.

Nearly a hundred supporters joined Sheriff Bill Brown when he announced his re-election campaign this week in front of the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

Sheriff Brown, who was first elected Nov. 7, 2006, is seeking his fifth term. He is running against Lt. Juan Camarena, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team.

Speaking in support of Sheriff Brown Wednesday were Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Sol Linver, Santa Maria Mayor Pro Tem Mike Cordero, Lompoc Mayor Janelle Osborne, Goleta City Council member Roger Aceves, Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub.

“Bill, you have been a great sheriff,” Ms. Dudley told the sheriff as she addressed the crowd.

She said she has been in awe of the sheriff’s “insight, wisdom, sensitivity and bravery” and said Sheriff Brown has worked to ensure public safety and justice throughout the county.

“I want to know he (a sheriff) will keep my loved ones safe, from my grandchildren in preschool to my son, a county firefighter and that he will ensure those who are arrested are treated with respect and dignity,” Ms. Dudley said.

“Therefore, more than ever, I want Bill Brown to continue to be our sheriff,” Ms. Dudley said.

Undersheriff Linver praised Sheriff Brown for being “an analytical decision maker” and “an extraordinary leader.”

“He is courageous, empathetic and caring, not only for his staff, but also the citizens he has sworn to protect,” Undersheriff Linver said.

He noted Sheriff Brown has worked on everything from investigations of mass murders to fire evacuations and rescue efforts during the 2018 debris flow in Montecito.

When Supervisor Lavagnino took the podium, he emphasized the importance of having a sheriff who makes sure “criminals are going to be arrested, tracked down, prosecuted and put in the most beautiful jail that anyone can possibly imagine.” The supervisor gestured to the Northern Branch Jail behind him and praised the sheriff for his work in getting the jail completed.

During Wednesday’s re-election announcement, Sheriff Brown expressed gratitude for his supporters.

“I am humbled by the extraordinary and generous support I have received from a wide range of people from all across Santa Barbara County as I seek re-election,” he said. “I look forward to four more years of protecting and serving the people of this very special community and ask for your vote on June 7, 2022.”

email: dmason@newspress.com