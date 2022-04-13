Home Local Supporting rent control
Supporting rent control

by News-Press Staff Report
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Wendy Santamaria, a Santa Barbara community organizer with CAUSE, talked to the News-Press just before a Tuesday evening rally calling for rent control in Santa Barbara. “We are here asking the City Council to move forward with implementing an ordinance to cap rent to 2% for every 12 months,” Ms. Santamaria said as a small number of rent control supporters gathered outside Santa Barbara City Hall in De la Guerra Plaza. She said she has heard of families who have seen the rents increase as much as $500 or $1,000. “It’s insane increases. That’s why we’re out here.” Near Ms. Santamaria were tents with signs with messages such as “Rent Is Too High!”
