Supporting Santa Barbara County museums

During this holiday season, a push to support Santa Barbara County museums is underway.

Most of the museums in the county have stores, which can be perfect for your holiday shopping needs. Many stores are open now, and several have online shopping and contactless pick up for your convenience.

The list of Santa Barbara County museums includes: Casa del Herrero, which offers memberships as gifts this season; ﻿Elverhøj Museum, which offers products reflective of the treasured heritage of Denmark and the vibrant art of the present; Ganna Walska Lotusland, which offers books and unique Lotusland items; Goleta Valley Historical Society, which offers old-fashioned toys and Goleta memorabilia to name a few; and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation children’s museum, which will have an online store launching soon.

Other museums include: the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, which offers limited edition art works by local and internationally renowned artists; Mission Santa Barbara, which provides goodwill, hospitality and gifts; Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which offers the “gift that grows all year”; Santa Barbara Historical Museum, which offers a broad range of unique gifts, books and posters; Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which offers antique nautical reproductions, among other things; Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, which features an extensive selection of nature-inspired gifts; Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, which offers a wide selection of items, including locally made olive oil and honey; and the Wilding Museum of Art and Nature, which inspires visitors to enjoy value and conserve wildlife and natural local areas through art.

— Gerry Fall