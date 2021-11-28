Home Local Supporting small business
Local

Supporting small business

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE
Skye Smith, left, folds clothes while Ashlyn Gardner checks out a customer inside Brandy Melville, a women’s clothing store, in Santa Barbara in March. Small Business Saturday took place on Saturday, encouraging Santa Barbara shoppers to support local businesses during the Holday Season.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More