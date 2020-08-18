Supporting U.S. Postal Service

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The U.S. Postal Service restored drive-through mail boxes Monday at its branch at 130 S. Patterson Ave., Goleta. The boxes were removed late last week, and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte told the News-Press the city requested the boxes be reinstalled. Earlier on Monday, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, tweeted that the boxes would return. Before the boxes were reinstalled, a fan or fans of the U.S. Postal Service left flowers and a note referring to the fact that inventor Benjamin Franklin was the service’s first postmaster general.