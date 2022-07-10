Supreme Court should do away with separation of church and state

With the overturning of previous decisions by the current Constitutionalists in the SCOTUS, the Everson Supreme Court precedent from 1947 should be the next one to go. The Everson case created the non-existent “separation of church and state” concept, which is not in the Constitution.

The only issues with regards to religion addressed by the Constitution are 1) Government cannot force one to join a religion, 2) government cannot keep one from practicing the religion of your choice, 3) there can be no religious test for holding public office. That is it. Sometimes it is advantageous for the government and religious institutions to interact.

Example: In 1782, Congress realized that there were not enough Bibles for the citizens of the U.S.A. So Congress commissioned a team to publish a Bible in Philadelphia. The Congress ended up distributing/selling 20,000 Bibles to the citizens of the U.S. because there was a need identified by the Congress.

If the founders who wrote the Constitution could provide for the distribution of Bibles, then all of the present day “separation of church and state” concept is not constitutional. Hopefully the SCOTUS will soon realize this and do away with the “separation of church and state” nonsense.

Greg Hammel

Goleta