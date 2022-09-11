Surfing champion joins museum board

COURTESY PHOTO

Award-winning Montecito surfer Shaun Tomson has been appointed to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum board.

He has been involved with the museum for several years and is known for his commitment to its youth education programs.

“SBMM is excited to have Shaun join our board,” said Greg Gorga, the museum’s executive director. “He brings his inspirational passion for surfing, empathy and creativity to our museum and has already demonstrated a commitment to furthering the museum’s mission and strategic plan goals.”

A former World Surfing Champion, Mr. Tomson has been described as one of the 10 greatest surfers of all time and one of the most influential surfers of the century. He is an inductee in the U.S., Jewish and South African Sports Halls of Fame and is a world renowned leadership mentor, entrepreneur, environmentalist and best-selling author.

As an entrepreneur, he founded two international surfing brands – Instinct in the ‘70s and Solitude in the ’90s with his wife Carla, but his personal mission is to help individuals to implement a code for a more purposeful life.

In the wake of the tragic death of his 15-year-old son, Mr. Tomson developed the code method, a high impact, personal transformation program to enable positive decisions. He subsequently wrote the bestsellers “Surfer’s Code,” “The Code -The Power of ‘I Will’ “ and the recently released “The Surfer and the Sage” with co-author Noah benShea.

Mr. Tomson, who produced and co-wrote the award winning documentary film “Bustin’ Down the Door,” holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Natal and a master’s degree in leadership from Northeastern University.

He is a former board member for the Surfrider Foundation and Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club and an ambassador for Boys to Men Mentoring.

