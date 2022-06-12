Home Local Surfrider Battalion holds commissioning ceremony
Surfrider Battalion holds commissioning ceremony

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Graduating UCSB students who were part of the UCSB Army ROTC Surfrider Battalion salute the colors during their Commissioning Ceremony at Goleta Beach on Friday.
Newly-commissioned second lieutenant Zachary Buhle takes the oath during the ceremony.
Second lieutenant Zachary Buhle has his stripes pinned on by his parents Michael and Shannon.
Tally Darsonval also had her second lieutenant badges pinned on by family members.
