Surf’s up again for Rincon Classic

The 40th annual 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic is returning today after a one-year hiatus from the in-person event.

The Rincon Classic, which will continue on Sunday, is a celebration of surfing and community in the Carpinteria area.

There will be limited parking, and shuttles will be running from Mark Avenue to Rincon from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, courtesy of Jump On The School Bus.

A full schedule of the events can be found at rinconclassic.com/schedule-and-heat-draw.

Chris and Jenny Keet, founders of the surf school Surf Happens, are planning their 22nd year hosting this event.

“The community really missed the event, and we’re glad to be back in 2022,” Surf Happens co-founder Chris Keet told the News-Press on Friday.

The Rincon Classic includes a surfing competition with a variety of age groups from 12-and-under to 65-and-up as well as food and drinks provided by various sponsors. This event is free for spectators.

More than just surfing, this is a celebration for the unique “micro community” of surfers in Carpinteria and the surrounding area.

“The legacy of the Rincon Classic is that it’s only an 805 event,” Mr. Keet told the News-Press Friday.

There is a “ripple effect rule” in place for surfers wishing to participate in the event, based on the idea of throwing a stone in the water at Rincon. Entry is prioritized toward residents who are closest to Rincon, an area that includes Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura and Ojai. Surfers from further within the 805 area code are allowed as space permits.

“We have a community that’s second to none,” Mr. Keet told the News-Press. “The surfers that emerge from this region are incredible.”

World class surfers are expected to be present and represent their home communities.

Those unable to experience the Rincon Classic in person can watch a live webcast on rinconclassic.com.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com