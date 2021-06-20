Surf’s up in Maritime Museum exhibit

COURTESY PHOTOS

“Heritage, Craft & Evolution: Surfboard Design 1885-1959” opens Thursday at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

“Heritage, Craft and Evolution: Surfboard Design 1885-1959,” an exhibit combining historic replica surfboards, paintings and photographs of key pioneers of surfing and their beaches, will open at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Thursday and continue through Oct. 30.

The exhibit celebrates the full reopening of the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays.

This display, and the book that accompanies it, tells the stories of California surfing, surfing pioneers and surfboard design through a multimedia approach, combining art, history and photography.

Renny Yater, a local resident, is known for his longtime expertise in shaping surfboards. He collaborated on the project resulting in a Santa Barbara Maritime Museum exhibit, “Heritage, Craft and Evolution: Surfboard Design 1885-1959.”

Renny Yater, a local resident and pioneer — still to be found on State Street in Santa Barbara shaping boards — is one of four collaborators on the project that led to the exhibit. He produced replicas of historic surfboards, ranging from a 1907 George Freeth plank board to a 1950s-style Hobie balsa board.

Also helping with the event are artist John Comer of Santa Barbara and Baja, who painted vignettes on each board depicting the beaches where that board was used; and artists Kevin Ancell and Peter St. Pierre, who faux-painted the boards to “age” and recreate their historic appearance.

