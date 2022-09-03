Surgeon to sign book, ‘Muses and Inspiration’

Dr. Gosta Iwasiuk will sign his book, “Muses and Inspiration,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bank of Books, 820 E. Main St., in Santa Paula.

Dr. Iwasiuk was born in Linz, Austria, grew up in Peoria, Ill., and earned his medical degree at UCLA. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons and served as a Southern California Chapter board member. He also served as president of the Ventura County Medical Society and chief of staff at Santa Paula Memorial Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.

He has written 11 books: “Tales of a Country Surgeon,” “Vladimir’s Visions,” “The Jesus Gene,” “What I still want to Say,” “Tales of My Home Town,” “Race is it Real,” “We Stand on the Shoulders of Giants” “What I Forgot to Say,” “What I Still Want to Say,” “Covid 19” and “Muses and Inspirations.”

Dr. Iwasiuk had the following thoughts to share about his latest book: “Creating art is something very personal and unique to every artist. It is also a gift that is not explainable. How is it that some people can make something out of stone or clay, or put oil pigment on a piece of linen to look like a tree or flower or a person, and another individual can’t draw a straight line?

“One can learn how to do it up to a point, beyond which it is left to the mysteries of DNA that takes over to create the masterpiece. Humans have dabbled with creativity for 60,000 years, decorating cave walls and their own skins. There is an inexplicable drive to adorn oneself and one’s surroundings.

“Both my father and I have this drive. He has the greater talent in the two dimensions, while I have the need to express myself in all three dimensions. However, we both can do both. This book has a collection of some of our works spanning nearly a century. Some works are aesthetic, some are thought-provoking, while some record a historical event or person.

“The purpose of art is to delight, amaze and at times inform. Personally, it has also helped me deal with the horrors of Putin’s War. Looking at art lifts my spirit and gives me hope that we are still a civilized society. Two Ukrainian artists want to share these gifts with you and hope they also give you hope!”

