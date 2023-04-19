Surveillance cameras removed from Montecito trail; hiker raises concern

Editor’s note: Surveillance cameras on Ridge Trail in Montecito, which prompted concern from resident Bryan Rosen, have been removed. This story looks at the chronology of events for the cameras that Mr. Rosen discovered during a hike.

Montecito resident Bryan Rosen was taking a hike up Ridge Trail, which was busy with hikers.

When Mr. Rosen reached the hot springs, he found a surveillance camera pointed at a pool of hot water.

This was on Feb. 17. According to Mr. Rosen, the camera was not there on Feb.15. The camera had a tag affixed to it which read “County of Santa Barbara, Public Works, Trail and Creek Monitoring in Progress, Do Not Tamper or Remove, Enforced by County Sheriff.”

On Feb. 17, Mr. Rosen contacted the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department about the camera.

“That camera does not belong to the Flood Control District,” Alex Doran of Public Works told Mr. Rosen in an email on Feb. 17. “The Flood Control District always affixes metal tags with our name and phone number on it in case anyone has concerns. It seems odd the camera has ‘Public Works’ and ‘County Sheriff’ logos and no contact information. The ‘Trail and Creek Monitoring’ label doesn’t seem like something associated with Public Works activities.”

Mr. Doran said Public Works determined that the camera did not belong to the department.

On Feb. 18, a Saturday, Mr. Rosen hiked there again, and the camera was still there.

According to Mr. Rosen, there were three women bathing in the pool.

Mr. Rosen said he “tampered with the camera by turning it toward the tree trunk it was attached to…I did a little trail repair work above where the camera was, concerned that the trail was unsafe. Then I noticed the camera was now pointed at me.

“I went farther up the trail to get away from the camera, and was moving some rocks off the trail when Ed Gonzales, a supervisor for Montecito Creek Water Co., shouted at me from across the creek, telling me I wasn’t allowed to repair the trail,” said Mr. Rosen in an email.

On Feb.19, Mr. Rosen wrote the following in an email to Lael Wageneck, director of public works: “I would like to take the camera down to the Public Works Department. Since the camera claims to be representing Public Works, and is apparently not authorized by the department, it is not good to leave it up there. Unless we want to find who placed it.”

Mr. Wageneck told Mr. Rosen: “Please feel free to remove the camera and bring it to us.”

“… we are concerned that someone would pretend to represent public works in order to record residents and visitors and discourage people from removing the camera. Thank you again for taking the time to let us know about this. We definitely want to know who is pretending to act on our behalf and why,” Mr. Wageneck told Mr. Rosen in an email on Feb. 20.

“On the 21st, Mr. Wageneck wrote to me: Did you get the camera?” Mr. Rosen told the News-Press. “If not, can you give me a little more info on where it was (how far up the trail)? We should be able to grab it today if it is still there. If you have it and would like to drop it off, I can meet you at my office downtown.”

On Feb. 21, Lt. Ugo Arnoldi of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office wrote an email to Mr. Rosen and others, saying: “As I understand it, the cameras were placed at that location with the approval of several groups. The primary purpose of the cameras is to capture illegal activity of various types: Being in a ‘Posted Forest Closure Area,’ constructing pools and diverting water for the natural environment, vandalism to the existing private water system, etc.”

Mr. Rosen said he didn’t see any signs indicating that the forest was closed.

Lt. Arnoldi continued in his email: “The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, United States Forest Service, County of Santa Barbara, and many other groups are very aware of the illegal activity taking place in the Hot Springs drainage area. Mr. Harry Rabin was authorized to install these cameras and is responsible for monitoring the activity and forwarding that information to the affected agency.”

The News-Press talked with Mr. Rabin.

“It was my decision as an individual to place the trail cams up there as was requested by those of authority as a volunteer and responsible member of the Santa Barbara community. There was zero wrongdoing,” Mr. Rabin told the News-Press. Mr. Rabin clarified that he did so acting as a private citizen and not on behalf of a nonprofit he’s involved with, Heal the Ocean.

On Feb. 23, Ashlee Mayfield of the Montecito Trails Foundation reached out to Mr. Rosen: “I heard you found cameras at the hot springs. Are they still there? The county didn’t put them up. I’d like to be sure someone collects them before the original ‘poster’ collects them and they vanish. Tomorrow won’t be safe.”

“All cameras were taken down,” Mr. Rabin said. “Only two out of the five cameras had footage of people on the trail.”

“I personally saw three cameras. The first was pointed at a hot spring pool,” Mr. Rosen told the News-Press in an email. “The second at the pipes about to be installed into the hillside to collect hot water — to be put in by Montecito Creek Water Co., pending permits from Fish and Game. The third was a little ways up Hot Springs Trail pointing at the trail. I am responsible for the first two cameras turned into Public Works, forwarded to the sheriff.”

“When we learned that cameras on forest service land had tags that misidentified the owner, our goal was for the labels to be removed and to clarify that the cameras were not our property,” Mr. Wageneck told the News-Press in an email.

“We are investigating this matter, to include an internal investigation component assessing the handling of the matter by Sheriff’s personnel,” per Undersheriff Craig Bonner, Raquel Zick, public information officer for Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, told the News-Press in an email.

Ashlee Mayfield of Montecito Trails Foundation did not respond to the News-Press request for comment.

