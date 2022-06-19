Surveyor/hydrographer to speak at maritime museum

SANTA BARBARA — Charles Brennan, a surveyor and hydrographer, with R2Sonic, will discuss ocean and shoreline geography at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum,113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

Mr. Brennan has been a surveyor and hydrographer for 50 years. He has overseen trans-oceanic hydrographic surveys for the installation of submarine fiber-optic communication cables and has been involved in planning and completing major offshore survey, pipeline, and construction projects in the Persian Gulf, India, the Gulf of Mexico and throughout Asia.

For more information, go to sbmm.org.

— Dave Mason