Surviving the heat wave

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSPeople cool off Wednesday at Arroyo Burro Beach in Santa Barbara (shown above and with its lifeguard station below left) and Goleta Beach (below right) during a heat wave that is expected to last through Labor Day. The high at the Santa Barbara Airport was 83. Elsewhere, Santa Ynez saw a high of 90 and New Cuyama, 99, but things were much cooler in Santa Maria and Lompoc, which both saw a high of 72. The National Weather Service's forecast for today calls for highs of 88 in Santa Barbara, 97 in Santa Ynez, 78 in Santa Maria and 77 in Lompoc. It's hotter elsewhere, with triple-digit highs predicted for Cuyama (108), Ojai (107), Woodland Hills (111), Pasadena (102) and Burbank (103).