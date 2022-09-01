Suspect appears in court for hearing in hit and run case

A Lompoc woman accused of knocking down a woman with her car in a parking lot outside a Lompoc discount dollar store and then driving over her before fleeing the area appeared in Superior Court Wednesday in Lompoc to set a date for her preliminary hearing.

The case, however, was continued to Sept. 14, prosecutors said. Preliminary hearings are held for prosecutors to present enough evidence for a judge to decide whether to move the case forward to trial.

The defendant, Mary Alice Brown, 67, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in the Aug. 8 incident that left the 51-year-old victim in critical condition.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing Ms. Brown’s car strike the victim, knocking her to the ground, then driving over her before leaving the scene. The victim was airlifted to the hospital with injuries to her chest and legs.

Ms. Brown is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury, a felony, “who did unlawfully, and knowingly, being driver of vehicle involved in an accident resulting in bodily injury to person other than himself, fail, refuse, or neglect to give to the injured person or to traffic police officer at the scene of the accident his name and address, the registration number of his vehicle, and the name of the owner of said vehicle; to exhibit his operator’s license; to render reasonable assistance to the injured person” and to perform other vehicle code duties.

