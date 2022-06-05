Suspect arrested in Cabrillo vandalism investigation

Sheriff’s office reports racial slurs painted on Lompoc school’s walls, murals and windows

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown called the vandalism at Cabrillo High School “a premeditated and despicable hate crime.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest associated with the Cabrillo High School vandalism incident that took place on Tuesday.

The vandalism included racial slurs painted on the walls, over murals and on windows, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

On Friday, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Martin Perez, 18, of Lompoc was arrested on suspicion of commission of a hate crime (felony), vandalism (felony), conspiracy (felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor). He was booked that afternoon, and his bail amount is pending.

“What occurred at Cabrillo High School wasn’t a prank,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a news release. “It was a premeditated and despicable hate crime that shocked the conscience of the school and our entire community.

“With support from our Criminal Investigation Division, School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas swiftly and skillfully investigated the crime and has made this initial arrest,” Sheriff Brown said. “Let this send a strong message to the others who were involved in this hateful and destructive crime that they will be brought to justice. Santa Barbara County is no place for hate.”

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact SRD Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org or at 805-683-2724.

To give information anonymously, call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

