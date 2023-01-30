Suspect arrested in stabbing

Santa Barbara police arrested a suspect Sunday on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with a possibly homeless man who they found earlier in the day who had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers responded at about 6:35 a.m. after police dispatch received several 9-1-1 calls reporting an injured and bleeding male near Anacapa and De La Guerra streets.

They located the victim, a middle-aged male believed to be homeless, Police Lt. Kasi Corbett said. The victim was suffering from a stab wound to the neck and was quickly transported to Cottage hospital by medics.

Patrol Officers began their investigation and detectives were called in to assist. Officers from the Community Action Team (C.A.T) were able to assist and advance the investigation rapidly due to their relationships with people in the Santa Barbara community who are suffering from homelessness.

With information provided by community members, C.A.T Officers identified a suspect, and probable cause was developed to make an arrest, Lt. Corbett said.

Shortly after, the suspect, identified as Mitchell Grant Grote, 27, was located on Milpas Street and arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail of $1 million. There are no suspects outstanding in this investigation.

